USCCB unveils new website for National Bible Week

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has acquired the domain name Catholic.Bible.

The site, https://catholic.bible, is already up and running. It contains a survey from the American Bible Society on Catholics’ use of the Bible.

With National Bible Week being observed Nov. 12-18, there are links to resources in both English and Spanish, as well as links to the New American Bible revised edition and to the Little Rock Scripture Study website.

The theme for the weeklong observance is “The Bible: A Book of Faith/La Biblia: Un Libro de la Fe” and recognizes the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Catholic.Bible also contains a growing log of daily Mass readings and the “lectio divina,” a prayerful way of reading Scripture, in English and Spanish. A list of licensed publishers of Catholic Bibles is coming soon.

The Catholic.Bible site also has links to the USCCB website’s Bible drop-down menu, which includes links to the entire Bible through each book and chapter, the daily readings in English and Spanish, audio recordings of Bible passages, tips for understanding the Bible, video reflections and more.

“The .Bible top-level domain is a trusted online source for all things Bible,” the USCCB said in a news release announcing the new domain. “The mission of .Bible is to encourage Bible engagement, translation, innovation and global partnerships so that all people may experience the life-changing message that the Bible gives us.”

Like this: Like Loading...