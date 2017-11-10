Funeral arrangements for Father Young

Father Young died Nov. 5. Services to be held Monday and Tuesday

He was 68.

Father Robert Young, OFM, who died in St. Petersburg, Fla., was born and raised in Orange where he attended St. Mary Church.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes praying the Rosary at 7 p.m. also at St. Mary.

Prior to his appointment in Florida, Father Young also served as director of Radio Maria and had been assigned to Indian Ministry in Topowa, Ariz. He also served in parishes in Portland, Ore., Three Rivers, Calif., San Francisco, Calif., Tularosa, N.M., Pensacola, Fla., Tallahassee, Fla., and Santa Barbara, Calif.

He had also been appointed a Papal Missionary of Mercy by Pope John Paul II. As a missionary, he traveled to many states and countries, giving retreats, missions and served as a guest speaker at conferences and meetings. He held master’s degrees in theology, English, and philosophy. He was also fluent in five languages and could play several different musical instruments.

Father Young, born July 13, 1949, to C.J. and Earline Young, was ordained in 1982 as a member of the Franciscan friars of the Province of St. Barbara (Calif.), an entity of Order of the Friars Minor. He attended St. Mary Elementary School and following his graduation from St. Mary High School attended the University of Dallas and other universities.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Anthony Young of Pearland; sisters, Glenda Lucia of Orange, Nancy Smith of Houma, Louisiana, Marian Duhon of Dallas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franciscan Friars, Development Office, Province of Saint Barbara, 1500 34th Ave., Oakland, Calif. 94601 (sbfranciscans.org); Radio Maria, 601 Washington St., Alexandria, La. 71301; or St. Mary’s School Foundation, 2600 Bob Hall Rd., Orange, Texas 77630.