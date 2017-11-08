A Spectacular day for youth

About 90 junior high youth from across the Diocese of Beaumont gathered Nov. 4 to be led by Cooper Ray in a day that was spectacular. Ray, associate director of discipleship of youth, young adult and campus ministries with the Diocese of Dallas spoke of how the youth should grow in their faith but to keep their faith as their anchor. The annual Junior High Spectacular, held at St. Jude Thaddeus, Beaumont, also included praying the rosary, Mass and a dance.
