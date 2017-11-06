Celebrating St. Martin de Porres

Evening Prayer set the tone of the St. Martin de Porres feast day celebration Nov. 5 at St. Martin de Porres Mission in Cheek.

St. Martin, the patron saint of social justice and mixed-race people, died in 1639. Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, spoke of the example that St. Martin sets for people today in 2017 in seeing one’s self in others.

“His father abandoned him, and his (mixed-race) condition made him different than others,” Bishop Guillory said. “But he knew that God had loved him. He responded out of his condition to help others. He lived and felt their pain, suffering, and loneliness.”