Funeral services set for Father Murrin

Father Murrin died Oct. 27, services today and tomorrow

He was 84.

Father Donald Lee Murrin, SVD, who died in Houston after an extended illness, had been serving as a priest in residence at Immaculate Conception Church in Liberty since 2015. Previously he had served at St. Rose de Lima in Bay St. Louis, Miss. and at St. Peter in Pine Bluff, Ark. as well as other assignments.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for two locations: Immaculate Conception Church in Liberty and St. Augustine Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis.

At Immaculate Conception, located at 411 Milam St. in Liberty, funeral services will be Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluent in Spanish, he offered masses, baptisms and other sacraments to the Hispanic community.

Father Murrin, the son of the late Gerard and Ardell Eiseman Murrin, was born Jan. 19, 1933 in Greenville, Pa. He was ordained as a member of the Society of the Divine Word April 2, 1960. He attended St. Michael’s Parish School in Greenville before entering Sacred Heart Seminary in Girard, Pa., where he graduated in 1950. Father Murrin also attended Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. as well as Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Anne DuPal Murrin; brother, Richard Murrin; nephew, John Murrin; brother-in-law, Daniel Gaus; and sisters-in-law, Cori Murrin and Antonia Murrin. He is survived by brothers, Nelson Murrin of Mentor, Ohio; William Murrin and wife Carol of Hermitage, Pa.; Thomas Murrin and wife Teresa of Greenville, Pa.; Michael Murrin and wife Chris of Sharpsville, Pa; Lawrence Murrin and wife Joy of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Elaine Gaus of Greenville, Pa.; Gene Marie Murrin of Greenville, Pa.; Margaret Moder and husband William of Hermitage, Pa.; Anne Portz and husband Matthew of McMurray, Pa.; thirteen nephews and nieces and two grandnephews and grandnieces.

At St. Augustine, located at 199 Seminary Drive in Bay St. Louis, funeral services will be held Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.