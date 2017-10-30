Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrates 90 years

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, welcomed Our Lady of Guadalupe’s 90th year of existence with an Anniversary Mass Oct. 29 in Port Arthur at the outdoor shrine.

“You are standing today on the faith, on the shoulders of those who have gone before us,” said Bishop Guillory.

His theme for the Mass centered on Catholics serving as a reflection of God.

“People have instructions from Jesus to carry out the greatest commandment, which is what I must do – l love God with your whole heart, your whole mind, your whole soul, your whole being,” Bishop Guillory said during the homily.

Our Lady of Guadalupe parish was founded in 1927 by Father Marcelino Ruiz from Mexico.