The Holy Spirit in the courtroom

Judges, attorneys, paralegals and the tribunal. This was the sight of those attending the annual Red Mass marking the start of the judicial calendar.

Celebrated by Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, the Red Mass took place Friday, Oct. 13 and blessed all of those who work in the legal and court system. As a Solemn Mass of the Holy, the red color is symbolic color for the Holy Spirit, as well the liturgical color worn by the clergy on the altar. The clergy who concelebrated the Mass were part of the tribunal lawyers and judges.

The Mass is organized by the St. Thomas More Society, a group of Catholic lawyers and legal professionals interested in the relationship between the Catholic faith and the law.