More than 30 married couples gathered with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, Oct. 15 in celebration of their anniversaries. Bishop Guillory celebrated the annual wedding anniversary Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for those completing 25 years, 50 years or more of marriage. The longest married couple at this year’s Mass was Trac and Nhuan Nguyen of Queen of Vietnam Parish, Port Arthur. The annual Mass includes the renewal of Matrimonial Commitment and a Wedding Anniversary Blessing.

