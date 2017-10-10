Catholic Schools still ready to welcome new students!

Catholic schools are “back in place” and they have a place for your child.

All schools in the Diocese of Beaumont have been open since Sept. 13 with plans in place to support students and families who are recovering from Harvey.

Marcia Stevens, superintendent of Catholic schools, issued an invitation to parents who are concerned that their children’s education has been interrupted in some way by the storm.

“We are here to help your child keep on track with academic success in a safe and faith-filled environment,” Stevens said. “I don’t want anyone to waste another day. They can visit one of our schools today! Their children’s future is worth the trip.”

Three weeks into the school year, Harvey struck the area. The five schools in the Diocese of Beaumont prepared for the storm, but no preparation could hold back the floodwaters from St. Catherine of Siena, St. Mary, and Msgr. Kelly High School.

Contractors immediately began working to remediate. With the help of volunteers – some of whom were students – Catholic schools were opening their doors to students in a matter of days.

“It is a testimonial to the commitment of staff, families and alumni to Catholic schools. It is a community of support, kindness and success,” Stevens said.

The Diocese of Beaumont has five Catholic schools: Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont, St. Anne Catholic School and St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School – both in Beaumont, St. Mary Catholic School in Orange and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Port Arthur. Stevens said all are still willing to accept new students.