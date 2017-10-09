The Light of Christ through tragedy

Out of every bad situation or tragedy, the good manages to come through. That is the light of Christ shining through darkness,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, while celebrating Mass at Sacred Heart-St. Mary Parish in Harvey-stricken Port Arthur.

Bishop Guillory referred to not only the hurricanes, but also the other natural disasters and tragedies that happened around the country, such as the Las Vegas mass shooting. Both Father Mark Ameh, MSP, pastor of St. John the Evangelist, and Father Sampson Etim, MSP, pastor of Sacred Heart-St. Mary, concelebrated the Mass. Sacred Heart-St. Mary currently serves St. John the Evangelist, Port Arthur’s, parishioners since their church buildings were damaged from to flooding. Sacred Heart-St. Mary made sure new visitors were welcomed by presenting them with a gift and singing a special song for them.