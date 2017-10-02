Slidell brings help to Port Arthur

To help Harvey recovery in Port Arthur, volunteers from the Men’s Club from Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Slidell, La., served meals to the community at St. Joseph Parish Sept. 30-Oct.1. Men from the Knights of Columbus Council 2732 in Slidell also came to Port Arthur.

“The Holy Ghost motivated us to come help,” said Larry Chisholm of OLOL. “We found a parish that needed us.” Chisholm said the Men’s Club is experienced in hurricane recovery.

“About 80 percent of the guys went through Hurricane Katrina,” Chisholm said, adding that they were helping because they were appreciative of all the help they received after Katrina.

The volunteers served lunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner on Saturday night. Volunteers also brought cleaning supplies, diapers and other items for distribution.