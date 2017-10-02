Get answers now, deadline for SBA disaster loans fast approaching

Do you need answers to all those questions you have about getting a low-interest loan to help with Harvey damage to your home?

The Small Business Administration is ready to answer those questions at a series of meetings being held in coordination with Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

SBA Public Information Officer Susheel Kumar was at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica on Oct. 1 clearing up some misinformation about the loans and answering some very specific questions for a group of Southeast Texans affected by the storm.

Kumar wanted to emphasize that loans were available to homeowners and renters as well as businesses and many private nonprofits and that they were available at low-interest rates.

Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property.

Kumar said though individuals need to file with FEMA first to get a registration number, they do not need to wait to hear from FEMA before making an application with the SBA for a low interest loan.

Kumar will be providing information and answering questions again during two more meetings:

· Saturday, Oct. 7, 6:15 p.m., at St. Francis of Assisi, 4300 Meeks, Orange

· Sunday, Oct. 8, 12:30 p.m., St. James, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur

Though both meetings are being held at Catholic parishes, they are open to the general public. Kumar is urging storm survivors who are interested in a loan to submit an application as soon as possible. Application deadline for Harvey damage is Oct. 24.