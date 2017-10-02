Catholic Charities sets up distribution site in Beaumont

More than a thousand people were helped Saturday, Sept. 30, when Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas distributed needed supplies in Beaumont. Some people waited in line 2 hours to receive the items that included cleaning supplies, food, paper goods, toiletries and pet food.

In addition to the local volunteers that include Bishop Curtis Guillory and those from diocesan ministries, parishes and the Diocesan Youth Leadership Team, others came from across the country from places such as New Jersey, Illinois and Indiana. About 100 youth and adults from the Diocese of Biloxi took two buses on an overnight trip to help.

Catholic Charities has received truckloads of supplies the past several weeks as donations from all across the United States. The agency has distributed the supplies in several communities throughout the Diocese of Beaumont, working to reach those most in need. Catholic Charities will be continuing to help in the coming months.