Sister school sends help after Harvey

Billy Albritton, principal of St. Joseph School in Plaucheville, Louisiana, drove over three hours to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Port Arthur to deliver school supplies and backpacks for students affected by Hurricane Harvey. Haidee Todora, principal of St. Catherine School, took Albritton on a tour of the damaged school. Albritton also presented Todora with religious articles blessed by their school’s pastor.

