Bishop, pastor, Catholic Charities help in Vidor

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, and Father Paul Sumler, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, came out to help Catholic Charities distribute supplies today in Vidor. Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas brought water, cleaning supplies, food and more to help those in need in that Orange County community. Catholic Charities is visiting different communities throughout Southeast Texas.
