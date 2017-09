Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D., celebrated Mass for students and staff at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School Sept. 14 – one day after students returned to classes following Hurricane Harvey. Kelly was one of three schools in the Beaumont Diocese that was hard hit by flooding from the storm. Bishop Guillory shared his personal experience with students and offered them words of encouragement during his homily. We share his words with all of you.

Like this: Like Loading...