New start after disaster

Even with a damaged building, the staff at St. Catherine of Siena in Port Arthur made sure their school was ready for students to attend class again.

The stripped floors and makeshift workstations at St. Catherine of Siena were overshadowed by the eagerness of the students who returned to class on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after a two-week pause due to Hurricane Harvey. Though the school was not spared from the flooding that swept most of Port Arthur, it was able to make enough repairs to get the school ready for class.

Since the student lockers were flooded, students had to place their backpacks in the hallway. The gym was also damaged due to the storm, so the students are having their Physical Education class outside. The library was able to salvage books as well.

Regardless of what seemed like setbacks, the St. Catherine of Siena School community continues to push forward into the school year as they aim to provide a quality Catholic education to its students.