Responding to Port Arthur’s Needs

Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas’ Disaster Response set up another distribution location in St. James in Port Arthur. A long line of cars went out to neighboring business as Port Arthur residents waited to receive cleaning supplies, food boxes and other home products, such as pet food and diapers. Catholic Charites had three trucks of supplies, along with a trailer full of water for Port Arthur residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. Volunteers from St. James parish and other parishes from the diocese helped in the distribution.

