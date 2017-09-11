FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Disaster Response in Bon Wier

Disaster Response in Bon Wier

Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas distributed food, supplies and water in Bon Wier to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The distribution point helped over 100 families in the area. Several volunteers from around the diocese assisted the Disaster Response team from Catholic Charities in the distribution.

By | 2017-09-11T17:23:19+00:00 September 11th, 2017|English, ETC Online, Local, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: