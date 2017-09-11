Disaster Response in Bon Wier

Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas distributed food, supplies and water in Bon Wier to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The distribution point helped over 100 families in the area. Several volunteers from around the diocese assisted the Disaster Response team from Catholic Charities in the distribution.
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
