Kelly cleaned up and ready to go

Everybody helped and now we’re ready. That apparently is the good news at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont. Students, administrators, teachers, parents and even the school chaplain showed up for another clean up on Saturday, Sept. 9. The clean up and an announcement of safe water helped pave the way for the school’s re-opening.

Flood waters ravaged the Beaumont school when Harvey decided to take a swipe at Southeast Texas. The clean-up process became difficult when the pumps for Beaumont’s water source failed a short time later.

But patient work crews kept up the cleaning process. On Sept. 8 teachers, students and parents restored classrooms and sanitized desks while school chaplain Msgr. Dan Malain saw to it that the school’s chapel and altar were ready again for worship.

The city lifted its boiled water notice as the group was still working. That announcement took away a hurdle for reopening. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Teachers will report to work on Sept. 11.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D., also stopped by Kelly on Saturday. Bishop Guillory has been visiting parishes and schools affected by the flooding offering support to survivors and volunteers. He and his diocesan staff have been assessing damages and preparing for restoration.