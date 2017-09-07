Providing spiritual and physical relief

With many people in Southeast Texas currently without a home due to Hurricane Harvey, the Catholic parish in Cleveland is providing relief.

St. Mary Parish in Cleveland teamed up with the American Red Cross to take in evacuees affected by Hurricane Harvey. The parish hall and religious education building are serving as a shelter where evacuees are living, sleeping and eating. Whether it’s preparing meals, boxing food, or providing a safe space to sleep, parish volunteers and Red Cross workers have been working non-stop to help families affected by the hurricane.