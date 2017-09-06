Pastor helping pastor

Hurricane Harvey has had neighbor helping neighbor. And that’s the same compassionate effort that’s underway with the Diocese of Beaumont’s pastors. When Bishop Curtis Guillory S.V.D. paid a visit to St. John the Evangelist on Sept. 5, he found a pastor from a neighboring Port Arthur parish on the clean-up crew at St. John.

Fr. Rejimon George, C.M.I. pastor of neighboring St. Therese of the Little Flower joined volunteers to help Fr. Mark Ameh, M.S..P. clean up the mess Harvey left at Fr. Ameh’s parish. St. John Parish took a major blow from the flood waters of the storm.

More than a dozen parishes along with three of the Catholic schools have been affected by Harvey as well as Holy Family Retreat Center – which was hard hit.

Bishop Guillory has been visiting sites affected by the storm. Diocesan level staff have been assisting with the evaluation of damage and helping prioritize clean-up and restoration efforts.