Bishop visits hard hit parishes

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, spent Labor Day at St. Joseph Parish in Port Arthur visiting with Harvey storm survivors.

In the days since the storm, Bishop Guillory has been visiting with those affected by Harvey as well as first responders and volunteers.

On Labor Day, Bishop Guillory prayed and visited with families at St. Joseph – one of more than a dozen parishes that received damage to buildings. St. Joseph, Port Arthur was one of the parishes hardest hit by Harvey’s torrential rains.











The diocese is still surveying and evaluating damage. Some members of Bishop Guillory’s staff have been assisting him with visits to diocesan sites.