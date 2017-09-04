Bishop Guillory’s homily – First Sunday after Harvey flooding

FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Bishop Curtis Guillory celebrated Mass Sunday, Sept.3 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont for all those affected by Harvey and those who responded to their needs. His homily contains a message of hope, courage and compassion that is meant not only for those who came to pray at the Cathedral but for all who have been touched by the recent devastation. We share his words with you.

