Feeding the hungry

Parishioners at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica have been cooking lunch for first responders for several days. Sunday, Sept. 3 was just one more day. St. Anthony parish is just one of several parishes that has been helping those affected by the storm and those responding to their needs.

