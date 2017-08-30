SETX Catholics pray for those affected by storm

Beaumont Catholic Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, will celebrate a special Mass of Hope and Healing this Sunday for all those impacted by the catastrophic flooding and winds from Tropical Storm / Hurricane Harvey.

“Southeast Texans are a people of hope and resilience,” Bishop Guillory said in announcing the special Mass that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. September 3 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont.

“Texans are known to be a people of great hope. Although I am saddened by the loss of life and devastation, I know the Holy Spirit will guide our state during this time. I am in solidarity with all our people,” Bishop Guillory said.

The Mass will be celebrated for the victims and the survivors of the storm as well as the first responders.

Bishop Guillory is asking people of Southeast Texas to join him for this special time of prayer.