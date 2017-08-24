Women gather to live the Gospel

Catholic women from all over the Diocese of Beaumont gathered at St Joseph, Port Arthur, Aug.. 18 for the 48th Annual Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Conference.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Living the Joy of the Gospel.”

Martha Sanchez, president of the DCCW, said the theme reminds her of how much everyone impacts those around them.

“We are called to live by example to be a disciple of Christ. This organization has helped me to know that we as Catholic women can move mountains,” Sanchez said.

Over the course of the day attendees celebrated Mass with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, as well as hearing presentations on a range of topics from helping those struck by drought and famine, to how media impacts families and their relationships, as well as how to better evangelize.