Technology Center dedicated at St. Anthony

By Jeff Dixon

Students, faculty and alumni gathered Aug. 9 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Beaumont, for the dedication of the school’s new Technology Center.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, dedicated and blessed the new building and offered some words to the students.

“If you have a solid foundation you can pretty much build as high as you want and won’t crumble. And as you know, Christ is the foundation of our lives. From that foundation many of your parents or grandparents have come through and walked these halls and learned on these grounds,” Bishop Guillory said.

The building was made possible by a donation from Bob and Marianne Roza who sent all seven of their children to St. Anthony Cathedral School.

“I sent all of my children to St. Anthony and when they went here I know that a lot of people helped make this School possible then. I know they wouldn’t have had a school if not for the generosity of others and I wanted to do my part to give back to a school that meant so much to us,” Bob Roza said.

The Technology Center is equipped with laptops for students at every desk as well as computers and projectors for the instructors.