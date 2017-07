AUSTIN — The Catholic Bishops of Texas join Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, in offering their sincerest condolences to the families of the migrants who were tragically killed as human smuggling or trafficking victims from heat exhaustion and suffocation in San Antonio overnight. In addition to prayers for the repose of the of those souls, the bishops also offer prayers for healing for all of those who were injured in the tractor trailer.

Like this: Like Loading...