Services set for Father DeFrancisco

Rev. Joseph Anthony DeFrancisco

(1948 – 2017)

Rev. Joseph Anthony “Tony” DeFrancisco, 69, of Davenport passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Genesis East, Davenport. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in the Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose. Burial will be in Mt Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Monks at New Melleray Abbey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Tony was born June 14, 1948 in Connecticut a son of Joseph and Josephine (Kulas) DeFrancisco. He earned his doctorate of Sacred Theology and was a professor at St. Ambrose University for twenty-seven years. Tony was a respected professor, touching many students and building a community over the meals he prepared for them. He will be remembered as an incredible cook with the great energy that was contagious to all that knew him. Tony was proud of the herbs and tomatoes he cultivated during the spring and summer seasons and took great pride in his yard. Tony was also a talented artist, creating oil portraits. His special cat, Peach and dogs, Bella and Gino meant the world to him. Survivors include many family members in the Quad Cities and Chicago area. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

