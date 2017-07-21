Peace & Blessing, Summer Camp Staff 2017

Friday morning is bittersweet as we wake up to gather once again at the flagpole; exhausted at this point from two weeks of camp yet overjoyed with His works. This morning as we look across the circle we see Christ in each of our campers as we have each day this week, but today His glow is radiant and it’s evident that CHRIST IS ALIVE!!

We want to thank YOU the parents, for blessing us with your beautiful children this week, for allowing us to lead them closer to Christ, but also for sharing their gifts with us. We pray for your trip home, your personal journey with Christ and for our campers return next year! God is oh so good!

“Dear young people, let yourselves be taken over by the light of Christ, and spread that light wherever you are.” – St. John Paul II, World Youth Day July 2002