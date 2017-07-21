Father DeFrancisco dies July 20

FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Father Joseph A. DeFrancisco died yesterday in Davenport, Iowa. Father DeFrancisco, a priest of the Diocese of Beaumont, has been teaching theology at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Please keep Father DeFrancisco in your prayers. We will post the services when we get them.

