Camp bell calls out in the morning

Thursday morning… ringing of the camp bell that could be heard across the camp. Everyone gathered at the flagpole for morning camp songs, prayer and meal blessing. After breakfast campers learned about St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta’s message of loving one another which was our theme of the day. Campers were able to enjoy their morning swim, arts & crafts followed by free time with a trip to the camp store. Later in the day, we joined our classes that ranged from Spanish, sign language, washers, Frisbee, volleyball and more. Our evening activity was the most beautiful of all … Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Father John Hughes processed around the camp and along the way stopped at the hill where the girls joined in then at the valley where the boys joined in. All ending at the altar where we adore Him in the most precious sacrament. It was an emotional last night that ended in the cabins with affirmations and devotions.

Like this: Like Loading...