Wednesday was full of fun, games, songs, and faith-filled teachings on St. Martin de Porres. Campers learned of his life, the humility he lived by and encouraged them to humble themselves in order to help others. We also dinner catered by Courville’s along with the Yogurt Spot for dessert. Our evening activity consisted of a scavenger hunt that concluded with a dance party followed by “shoot the moon.” It was a great day!

