St. John Paul II day at Summer Camp

Tuesday morning campers were ready to go; we all had a good breakfast in our bellies to begin the day. Every morning at “morning session” campers learn the saint and theme of the day. Monday was St. Franics of Assisi with the theme of seeing beauty & building the church; Tuesday was St. Pope John Paul II with the theme of forgiveness. Campers enjoyed many activities around camp starting with our classes that ranged from kickball, volleyball, washers, Spanish, sign language and so much more. Since it was hot it was the perfect time to have our evening water games where cabins participated in drip drip drench (aka duck duck goose), water balloon baseball, pass the water, and water-gun races. Oh what a day … we can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings!

