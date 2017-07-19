Deacon Gros dies July 18

Deacon Robert L. Gros died July 18, 2017, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was 88.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at St. Pius X, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice.

As a deacon he was assigned to St. Pius X, Beaumont, where he ministered until his retirement in October 2004. More recently he had moved to Kountze where he was active at Holy Spirit.

Robert Gros was born in Waterbury, Conn., one of seven children of Edna Olson Gros and Edward Gros. He and his wife Rose were married for 42 years until her death in 2002, and they had four children. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years and worked for many years at Sears and at M&D Supply in Beaumont.

Deacon Gros was remembered fondly by his former pastor Father Francis X. Conroy.

“Deacon Bob was a wonderful, jovial spirit,” Father Conroy. “He was so faithful in being a Deacon at Mass and never refused whatever task I offered to him.

“He was always ready to celebrate a wake service. He was always so proud that he was able to live beyond his family members who had similar heart issues and died early in life,” he said.

Deacon Gros was active at St. Pius and never missed one of the church’s social gatherings.

“He brought a lot of happiness to people,” Father Conroy said. “He spoke the Gospel by his very presence. May his soul now rest in the joy of our Father.”

Deacon Gros was ordained June 13, 1992, a member of the third class ordained as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Beaumont. The deacons of that class recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.

One of his classmates, Deacon David Luther, said Deacon Gros was devoted to his wife, Rose.

“He and Rose were very much in love, with each other and with Christ” Deacon Luther said. “When Rose went home to be with her Lord, Bob’s loss was huge for him. But somehow, he continued to spread his and her love to others. He never once not asked about my wife Jodies even when Rose was so sick,” he continued.

“I can only imagine what it was like seeing Rose again. May God Bless their happy reunion,” Deacon Luther said.

Deacon Gros was proud of his title from high school of class clown, and he kept his sense of humor about him throughout his life.

“When any of our weekends together in formation classes would be a little stressful, he could always lift our spirits with his own style of humor,” Deacon Luther said.

And both Father Conroy and Deacon Luther spoke of Deacon Gros’ love of St. Pius and the parishioners.

“He loved life. He loved people. He loved his years at M&D Supply. But, his special love was for the people of St Pius X,” Deacon Luther said.

He is survived by his son, Rory Lewis Gros, of Fred; daughters, Rhonda Marie Baldwin and her husband, Steven, of Honey Island; and Roxane Louise Leary and her husband, Michael, of San Leon; grandchildren, Kristina Hernandez, Christopher Gros, Stephen Gros, Autumn Adcox, Quentin Baldwin, Miles Leary, Sydney Leary, Kelly Leary, and Brandon Leary; and great-grandchildren, Zeverick Marsh, Hardison Hernandez, Iris Gros, Elora Mae Adcox, Ryelee Adcox, Kalysta Leary, Nicholas Leary, Bailey Leary, and Layne Leary.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mae LaPoint Gros; his parents; son, Richard Matthew Gros; brothers, Edward, William, and David; and sisters, Ruth, Dorothy, and Helen.