Monday morning we started with a beautiful sunrise Mass led by Father John Hughes of St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland. The rocks that the campers painted Sunday evening created our altar for Mass; the rocks represent the individuality of each camper and the spirit they bring with them to camp this week. Throughout the day, campers were able to enjoy the coolness of the pool, crafts, games and a variety of classes taught by our staff. After dinner our CIT’s set up for an evening of messy Olympics where campers participated in messy games from dropping pudding into a cup, feeding Cheetos with their toes, and at each station the losing cabin had to take a turn down the messy slide. Oh what fun we had Monday – can’t wait to see what Tuesday brings!
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Full Speed Ahead….. July 18, 2017
- Second week of camp kicks off July 17, 2017
- USCCB leaders say armed attacks near Jerusalem holy sites ‘a desecration’ July 14, 2017
- Prayer part of every day at camp July 14, 2017
- Camp is filled with faith July 13, 2017
- Activities continue at Camp July 12, 2017
- Hermanas religiosas locales quedan como finalistas para el Premio Lumen Christi July 11, 2017
- Local sisters are finalists for Lumen Christi Award July 11, 2017