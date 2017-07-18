Full Speed Ahead…..

Monday morning we started with a beautiful sunrise Mass led by Father John Hughes of St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland. The rocks that the campers painted Sunday evening created our altar for Mass; the rocks represent the individuality of each camper and the spirit they bring with them to camp this week. Throughout the day, campers were able to enjoy the coolness of the pool, crafts, games and a variety of classes taught by our staff. After dinner our CIT’s set up for an evening of messy Olympics where campers participated in messy games from dropping pudding into a cup, feeding Cheetos with their toes, and at each station the losing cabin had to take a turn down the messy slide. Oh what fun we had Monday – can’t wait to see what Tuesday brings!

