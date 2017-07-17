Second week of camp kicks off

Sunday, July 16, 2017, we kicked off our second week of Summer Camp with our staff ready for the arrival of our campers. Our evening of registration was HOT but it was directly from the rays of God’s sunshine all around us! Campers were excited to see old friends and even more excited to meet new ones. Our evening ended with painting of rocks which you’ll see more in pictures to come! Stay tuned for more fun……
