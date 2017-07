Thursday our fun activities, classes & faith-filled week continued. One of our many sessions campers were able to attend was a Spanish class where they learned Spanish and made a piñata. At the end of the class rotations campers were able to take a swing to see who could bust the piñata filled with yummy candy! Closing our day we celebrated Adoration of the most Blessed Sacrament followed by a dance party!

