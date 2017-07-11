Monday at camp begins with morning Mass

Monday morning we started with a beautiful sunrise Mass led by Father John Hughes, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland. The rocks that the campers painted Sunday evening created our altar for Mass; each rock represented the individuality of each camper and the spirit they bring with them to camp this week. Throughout the day campers engaged in different activities and classes along with making new brothers and sisters in Christ. Our evening ended with a fun yet messy Olympics followed by cabin devotions and prayer. WHAT A GREAT DAY!

Like this: Like Loading...