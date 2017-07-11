Local sisters are finalists for Lumen Christi Award

Catholic Extension announced today that the Missionary Carmelites of St. Teresa who minister in three parishes in the western part of the Diocese of Beaumont are finalists for its annual Lumen Christi Award.

Now in its 40th year, Catholic Extension’s Lumen Christi Award honors an individual or group working in one of America’s mission dioceses who demonstrates how the power of faith can transform lives and communities. Lumen Christi recipients are the hidden heroes in our midst. They bring light and hope to the forgotten corners of our country and inspire those around them to be the “Light of Christ” as well.

The Missionary Carmelites of St. Teresa have ministered in Southeast Texas for 12 years. They work to develop lay leaders, provide religious education, lead retreats and visit families in an effort to reach out to the rapidly growing Spanish-speaking population.