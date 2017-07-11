Elijah’s Place Program for Grieving Children Launching New Volunteer Training

The next training session for volunteers to assist in Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas’ Elijah’s Place program for grieving children is set to begin on Monday, July 17, 2017. The full training of volunteers is conducted over the course of five mandatory sessions, as well as participation in one session of the Diocese of Beaumont’s Protecting God’s Children orientation. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one year of service with Elijah’s Place.

Volunteers assist with support sessions designed to help children process the death of a parent or sibling. The Elijah’s Place support sessions focus on age-appropriate activities and guided discussions for children ages 5-18 who are clustered in small groups by age. There are also simultaneous activities and discussions for parents or guardians to help them support their children through the grieving process.

The complete schedule of training sessions for volunteers includes evening training sessions 5:30 pm-9:30 pm on July 17, July 18, July 19, July 24 and July 25. All training sessions will be conducted at Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas located at 2780 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.

To register, ask questions about training, or find out more about Elijah’s Place, please call Becky Richard at (409) 924-4433.