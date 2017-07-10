Sunday, July 9, 2017, we kicked off our first week of summer camp with the staff preparing for the arrival of our campers along with having a little fun themselves. Our evening of registration was a rainy start but God’s sunshine was all around us! The rainy weather dampened no one’s spirits. The motto of the day was God reigns and the Spirit shines!
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Hermanas religiosas locales quedan como finalistas para el Premio Lumen Christi July 11, 2017
- Local sisters are finalists for Lumen Christi Award July 11, 2017
- Elijah’s Place Program for Grieving Children Launching New Volunteer Training July 11, 2017
- Monday at camp begins with morning Mass July 11, 2017
- Week 1 of Summer Camp begins! July 10, 2017
- It’s time get into action July 7, 2017
- Bishops meet with young adults at NBCC July 7, 2017
- Catholic convocation: Combination pep rally, retreat inspires leaders July 6, 2017