FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Week 1 of Summer Camp begins!

Week 1 of Summer Camp begins!

Sunday, July 9, 2017, we kicked off our first week of summer camp with the staff preparing for the arrival of our campers along with having a little fun themselves. Our evening of registration was a rainy start but God’s sunshine was all around us! The rainy weather dampened no one’s spirits. The motto of the day was God reigns and the Spirit shines!

By | 2017-07-10T16:34:41+00:00 July 10th, 2017|2017 Summer Camp Week 1, English, ETC Online, Local, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: