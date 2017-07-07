It’s time get into action

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Turkson spoke on the theme at the National Black Catholic Congress Friday morning. The theme is The Spirit of the Lord is Upon Me: Act justly, love goodness, and walk humbly with your God. In living just, he said people need to respect all relationships and the demands of the relationship. When someone loves goodness that includes all that God created. He reminded the Congress goers that every person is made in the image and likeness of God and are created with dignity. In walking humbly you need to seek God’s face in everyone you meet and sing the praise of God in prayer. by

