On the opening night of the National Black Catholic Congress young adults met with the archbishops, bishops and other clergy and religious to have a conversation about Church and what’s important to the young adults. In the conversations the young adults expressed that being welcomed and building relationships are important. Bishop Guillory challenged the young adults that as young adult Black Catholic Leaders they also need to make an effort to reach out to others.
Bishops meet with young adults at NBCC
By Karen Gilman| 2017-07-07T08:05:06+00:00 July 7th, 2017|English, ETC Online, National Black Catholic Congress Blog, This Just In|0 Comments