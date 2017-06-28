Parish leaders share successes and challenges of BFA

Parish chairs for the Bishop’s Faith Appeal gathered at Holy Family Retreat Center Tuesday, June 27, for the 2017 Mid-Year Workshop to discuss their strengths and challenges so far for the current year. The leaders worked in groups, then presented to those in attendance. The leaders also learned about updates to the campaign from the diocesan coordinators, as well as the progress of their respective parishes. The purpose of the workshop is for the leaders to gain new ideas and approaches to use in their parishes, while also getting a boost that will help them reach and exceed their goal.
