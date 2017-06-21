Proceeds from the 2017 St. Joseph’s Day event awarded to local charities

A check presentation ceremony to award the proceeds from the 2017 St. Joseph’s Day event was held at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Chapel on June 20. The proceeds help provide food and assistance to the poor and less fortunate in the local community, as well as help with ministries in the parish.

St. Katharine Drexel Humanitarians, represented by Gerard Parigi and Lee Freeland, Some Other Place, represented by Paula O’Neal, Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, represented by Carol Fernandez, the Southeast Texas Food Bank, represented by Dan Maher and St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica’s Youth Group, represented by Janie Reyes and Brian Boudreaux were the charities and ministries that received proceeds from the event.

The ceremony was led by Msgr. Jerry McGrath, and the St. Joseph’s Day event was chaired by Linda Domino.