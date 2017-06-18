Youth and adults receive awards at the St. Timothy Awards Banquet

Awards were presented at the annual St. Timothy Awards Banquet at the Diocesan Youth Convention. One of the awards was the For God and Youth, presented to Will Robbins, Hannah Lunceford and Sherry Broussard. The Padre of Youth award was presented to Father Rejimon George, C.M.I., pastor of St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus in Port Arthur and the Deacon of Youth Award was presented to Deacon Bill Lawrence from St. Michael in Jasper.

Three Moore Scholarships of $8,000 were awarded to to Cameron Meaux, Celeste Villanueva and Jaci Anderson.

The St. Timonthy male award was presented to John Bartee, Jr. and the St. Timothy female award was presented to Victoria “Tori” Downs.