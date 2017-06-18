Making servant hearts

FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Youth from across the Diocese of Beaumont participated in service projects at the Diocesan Youth Convention. The projects consisted of writing letters to inmates and thank you letters to clergy, making blankets for Birthright, Inc. in Orange and Beaumont, making rosaries to give away at the Encounter Catholic booth and creating goodie bags for needy, including toothpaste, toothbrush, etc.

June 18th, 2017

