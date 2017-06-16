FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Talented teens perform at Youth Convention talent show

Talented teens perform at Youth Convention talent show

The annual talent show at the Youth Convention rocked the Downtown Houston hotel with many musical numbers including dancing, singing, playing instruments, sign language performances and even a skit or two. The show also included a dance at intermission and ended with a prayer and worship service.

By | 2017-06-16T15:53:14+00:00 June 16th, 2017|2017 DYC|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: